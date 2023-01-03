Man arrested in Brockville when police discover intention to re-attend victim's residence

The Brockville Police have arrested a wanted man after a quick investigation. The man was located on December 28, 2022, at about 10:30 a.m. When an officer from the Brockville Police Service observed a 55-year-old male, known to be wanted in the area of Broad St.

The male subject was wanted in relation to an unlawful dwelling investigation. Police then arrested the man and further investigation revealed that he had full intentions to attend back to the victim's residence, where he was not welcome to attend.

Police then determined that for the safety of the victim, they charged the man and held him in custody for a bail hearing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray