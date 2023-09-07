Man arrested in connection to string of LCBO thefts in Brockville, Ont.
Brockville Police Service has released information on the arrest of suspicious individuals that were investigated and arrested, in connection to several recent events.
Police explain that on September 2nd, 2023 at about 10:30 a.m., police received a call regarding suspicious people in the area of California Avenue. Officers then attended the area and located the individuals involved.
Police say there was a female and a 34-year-old, male. Investigation revealed that this male was linked to four previous thefts from the LCBO stores located at Parkedale Avenue and King Street West. It was also found that the male was failing to comply with multiple other court orders as he was not to communicate with the female he was in company with.
The man was then arrested and held for bail for the offences of four counts of theft under $5,000.00, two counts of failure to comply with probation and failure to comply with a release order.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
