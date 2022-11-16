Man arrested in Quinte West, facing drug and driving charges.

Ontario Provincial Police in Quinte West have charged a man for drug possession and illegal driving, after a routine traffic stop.

On Monday, around 10:30 p.m. police stopped a drive on North Murray street near Trenton.

Officers found a cache of drugs during the on-scene investigation, as well, the driver was not allowed to operate a motor vehicle.

36-Year-old Michael Kuhn was arrested on scene and faces 2 drug charges and 2 illegal driving charges.

The accused was released from custody and will appear in court in December.

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink