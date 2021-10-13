Man arrested on warrant in Picton

Over in Prince Edward County, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance at a business on Picton Main St. on Saturday.

The incident happened just before 1 p.m.

Officers arrived and conducted an investigation, in which they found that the suspect was wanted in relation to a domestic assault that happened on Tuesday.

Police were able to locate the individual on Elk St. and charged them with assault, uttering threats, and causing a disturbance.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is set to appear in a Picton court at a later date.