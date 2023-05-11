Man arrested threatening to bomb school bus in Brockville, Ont.

Brockville Police Services have released information on a bomb threat that was made toward a school bus in the city. Police say the incident took place on May 8th, 2023 at about 12:30 p.m. when the Police Services became aware of the threat that was made towards a school bus.

Police say that officers responded quickly in response to the information that they received. As a result, officers arrested a 47-year-old man that made the threats. He is now facing charges for the threats and is being held in custody for a bail hearing.

Brockville Police say there are no concerns for public safety in regard to this incident.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray