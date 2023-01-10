Man charged after attempting to break into family member's residence with shovel
A man has been arrested after an attempted break-and-enter. The incident took place on January 7th, 2023 at about 12:30 p.m. when the Brockville Police Service received a call regarding a man attempting to break into a family member's residence located on Wall Street.
It was described to the police that the man was trying to use a shovel to gain entry into the residence. Officers arrived at the scene and met the suspect at the back of the building. Officers then placed the man under arrest.
Later that day, police say the man was in the process of being released from custody after being charged with mischief for damages caused. However, police say that he became upset over the release conditions that were being imposed on him making comments about self-harm.
At that time the man was apprehended again by police for a mental health assessment. He was initially not cooperative with the assessment but later complied. In the end, no one was injured and the man was released on conditions with a future court date.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
