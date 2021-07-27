Man charged after painted pride flag vandalized

Gananoque Police have charged a male driver after he was alleged to have intentionally spun his tires on a recently painted pride flag.

Police say they received multiple reports of the incident on July 23rd at the corner of Park St. and King St.

The driver was located and identified a short time later.

A 56-year-old man from Leeds and the 1000 islands has been charged with stunt driving and mischief under $5,000.