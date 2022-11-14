Man charged going 78 km/h over Speed Limit in Brockville

Brockville police service (BPS) has charged a man with stunt driving after he was going more than double the speed limit in the city.

Police pulled over the driver just after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, on Parkdale ave.

The man was traveling 128 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

The driver has been identified as a 17-year-old male with a G2 license.

As a result, the vehicle was impounded, the driver's license suspended and the driver was charged with stunt driving.

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink