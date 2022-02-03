Man charged with aggravated assault after father hospitalized

Kingston Police have arrested and charged a man with aggravated assault after he was alleged to have been involved in his father's hospitalization.

Police were called to a home on Adelaide St. on January 31st on a welfare check, after the suspect's mother was concerned for her husband's wellbeing when he failed to respond from the basement of the home.

Police say the mother found the victim lying unconsious and non-responsive on the floor and called 9-1-1.

It was determined that the victim did not fall down the stairs.

Police say further investigation found that the suspect was at the scene.

Police have charged 37-year-old Adrion Cole was charged with aggravated assault and four counts of breach of probation.

The victim remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.