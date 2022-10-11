Man charged with Firearm Possession.

The Gananoque Police Service has charged a man with possession of a firearm.

While on a call to assist a landlord, who was in the process of evicting a tenant, officers came across a gun case, and a search led to police discovering 2 unlicensed firearms in the man's home. It has not been said where this incident took place.

During the arrest, OPP also discovered the man was in possession of drugs.

In addition to the firearm charges, the man has also been charged with Possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink