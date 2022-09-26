Man charged with Impaired Driving following Traffic Stop
On September 18th, 2022, The Gananoque Police Service (GPS) stopped a man for speeding without lights on, only to find the man was operating his vehicle while impaired.
GPS says officers preformed a Traffic Stop near Stone Street North. They say the initial investigation showed the man had a blood alcohol level concentration above 80mg.
At the time the man was arrested, GPS Say they also found the man in possession of "Schedule One Substance", Which is a commonly controlled substance with no medical purpose, Cocaine.
The man's driver's license has been suspended for 90 days, his vehicle was impounded for 7.
The man is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
