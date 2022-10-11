Man charged with second degree murder in Arnprior

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Renfrew County have charged a man with second degree murder, after the death of a 32 year old in Arnprior.

On Jan. 4, 2022, around 9:30 am, OPP and Renfrew Paramedics responded to a residence call in Arnprior.

Sara Mckeddie was found in critical condition and transported to the ICU with life-threttening injuries, she succumbed to those injuries later the same month.

Police then arrested 32 year-old, David Michael Dubois. He was initally charged with Attempting to Commit Murder, those charges have now been upgraded to second degree murder.

The accused remains in custody, and is schudled to appear in court on Oct. 27th, 2022.

