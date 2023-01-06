Man faces 13 charges after crashing into ditch while impaired and assaulting an officer
On December 26th, 2022 shortly after 10:25 p.m., Grenville County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a vehicle which crashed into a ditch on Froom Road in the Edwardsburgh-Cardinal Township.
After a brief investigation, the driver was arrested. However, police say the accused became combative and resisted arrest. He was taken to Prescott Detachment for further testing. As a result, Brian Keeler, aged 43 from South Dundas, was charged under the Criminal Code with the following offences:
- Resist Peace Officer
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order
- Assault Causing Bodily Harm
- Assault A Peace Officer with a weapon
- Operation While Prohibited
- Operation while impaired
- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs
- Drive motor vehicle - no licence
- Driving while under suspension x 2
- Fail to identify self
- Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available
- Possess unmarked cigarettes
A police officer attended a nearby hospital. The accused was held pending an appearance at an Ontario Court of Justice in Brockville on December 27, 2022.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
