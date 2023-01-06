iHeartRadio
Man faces 13 charges after crashing into ditch while impaired and assaulting an officer


OPP

On December 26th, 2022 shortly after 10:25 p.m., Grenville County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a vehicle which crashed into a ditch on Froom Road in the Edwardsburgh-Cardinal Township.

After a brief investigation, the driver was arrested. However, police say the accused became combative and resisted arrest. He was taken to Prescott Detachment for further testing. As a result, Brian Keeler, aged 43 from South Dundas, was charged under the Criminal Code with the following offences:

- Resist Peace Officer 
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order 
- Assault Causing Bodily Harm 
- Assault A Peace Officer with a weapon 
- Operation While Prohibited 
- Operation while impaired 
- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs 
- Drive motor vehicle - no licence 
- Driving while under suspension x 2 
- Fail to identify self 
- Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available 
- Possess unmarked cigarettes 

A police officer attended a nearby hospital. The accused was held pending an appearance at an Ontario Court of Justice in Brockville on December 27, 2022.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

