Man faces 19 charges after threatening people while armed driving ATV

Ontario Provincial Police say one person has been arrested and charged with numerous criminal offences in relation to a weapons call late last week.

OPP explain that on April 29th, 2023 just after 2:00 p.m. officers from the Killaloe Detachment responded to a report that an individual operating an ATV had threatened others and was in possession of a firearm.

Members of the OPP Emergency Response Team, (ERT) and the Tactical and Rescue Unit, (TRU) attended to assist with the search for the individual.

With the additional help, police were able to locate the suspect a day later on April 30th, 2023. He was identified as 44-year-old Jonathan Brodofske from Palmer Rapids. The accused has been charged with the following offences:

- Utter threat to cause death or bodily harm (three counts)

- Mischief to property under $5000

- Dangerous operation of a vehicle

- Flight from a peace officer

- Unauthorized possession of a firearm (four counts)

- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm - licence (four counts)

- Careless storage of a firearm (two counts)

- Breach of firearms regulations - store firearms (two counts)

- Unlawfully in a dwelling

The accused attended bail court and remains in custody.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray