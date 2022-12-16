iHeartRadio
Man faces six counts of sexual interference, Lanark


Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Lanark County has laid six charges against a man, as the result of a months-long investigation. 

Police have been investigating 59-year-old David Alexander Giroux since June 2022. 

He has since been charged and faces six counts of sexual interference. 

Giroux is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 16, 2023. 

