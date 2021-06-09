Man found asleep in vehicle on Alfred St. arrested for drug impairment

KINGSTON, ONT -- Kingston Police say a man found asleep in his vehicle has been arrested for drug impairment.

Police say they were called around 5:45 a.m. on Monday from a witness who had been driving on Alfred St. in downtown Kingston.

The witness said they saw a vehicle stopped in the northbound lane impeding traffic, saying a person had slumped over behind the wheel. The witness was concerned the person was sleeping or possibly dead.

Officers arrived and attempted to wake up the suspect numerous times. Once the suspect woke up, officers made an arrest after observing that the suspect was impaired.

Drug paraphernalia was found at the scene.

34-year-old Joseph Shaver is charged with with impaired operation of a conveyance by drug.

The accused was later released on conditions to appear with a future court date. The suspect's driver's license has been automatically suspended for 90 days. The vehicle was seized and impounded for seven days.