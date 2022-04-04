Man stabbed following incident at the Integrated Care Hub

A man has sustained minor injuries after he was stabbed near the Integrated Care Hub on March 31.

At around 4:45 a.m., police responded to a call regarding a man who had just been stabbed on Montreal Street north of Railway Street. After speaking with the victim, they discovered he had been stabbed, but the injuries weren't serious.

He was transported by Frontenac Paramedics to the Kingston General Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Further investigation by police revealed around 4:00 a.m., the victim had been walking in the parking lot when he was approached from behind the male accused of stabbing him. After following him for several feet, the man then proceeded to stab the victim in the back with a knife prior to fleeing the scene.

Police later determined the victim and the accused were known to each other, and this was not a random incident, but a targetted one.

The investigation is currently ongoing, however police were able to identify the male in question. The individual is now facing charges of assault with a weapon, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Brad Hughes at 613-549-4660 ext. 6286