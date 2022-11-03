Man steals $1700 in alcohol from Grenville store
The Grenville County Detachment of the OPP is asking for help from the public to identify a person of interest in a theft from a local store in North Grenville. The theft occurred at a store on Colonnade Road.
The incident happened on October 15, 2022, at around 8:00 p.m. when the individual stole 18 bottles of alcohol from the store. The total value of alcohol stolen was worth approximately $1700. The suspect is described as being a white male, heavy set, with short brown hair and a brown beard, approximately 25 to 35 years old, wearing a light grey hoodie, dark jogging pants and white Nike shoes.
If you have any information on the above investigations or any other please contact Grenville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-(TIPS) 8477 or submit your tip online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.
Additional pictures of the suspect are available on the East Region OPP's Twitter.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
