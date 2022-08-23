Man struck by 10 pound weight in domestic dispute
A 24-year-old woman has been charged with assault with a weapon after striking her partner with a 10-pound weight. Brockville police, received a complaint of loud noise around 2:00 p.m. on August 20th. The caller claimed to hear shouting from an apartment building on Kensington Parkway. Police identified this as a possible domestic disturbance and attended the scene.
Upon arriving at the apartment, officers located and identified the man and woman involved. Investigation revealed the female had assaulted her male partner by striking him with a 10-pound weight during an altercation. During the investigation, police arrested the female for assault with a weapon. She was taken into custody and was later released on conditions and with a future court date.
The woman's male partner did not suffer serious injuries and did not require medical attention.
With files by CFRA`s Connor Ray
-
Restoration has begun on Mohawk grave markers damaged 50 years agoA heritage project by the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte looks to do right by their ancestors, restoring damaged grave markers.
-
Artillery reservist from Sydenham competes at Warrior GamesA Sydenham man chosen to compete in the Warrior Games where athletes compete in adaptive sports that highlight their physical toughness and mental fortitude
-
Toxic blue-green algae causes flu-like symptomsHealth experts say increased heat has caused an excessive bloom of toxic algae in local bodies of water
-
Trail program extended to allow ATV`s on select roads despite residents complaintsATV`s can remain on the roads in the Township of Elizabeth-Kitley as a trial program has been extended until October 31st
-
Inquest date announced for death of Denis MilletteAn inquisition into the death of Detour Gold Mine worker Denis Millette been announced to begin this September
-
Fuel tanks upgraded at the Pembroke and Area AirportThe project is underway to replace fuel tanks at the Pembroke and Area Airport that were installed in 1983.
-
Two youth face consequences for spray painting Pembroke Skate ParkOPP catch two teens in the act of spray painting graffiti. One of the youth was arrested and charged, the other cautioned.
-
Teacher charged with multiple offences in relation to a local minor hockey associationCriminal charges have been laid against 46-year-old Wanda Malone after an investigation into allegations of fraud
-
The Stanley Cup makes it way to Petawawa this SummerColorado Avalanche skating coach, Shawn Allard is bringing Lord Stanley's Cup to his hometown of Petawawa after coming out on top in the NHL playoffs.