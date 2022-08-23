Man struck by 10 pound weight in domestic dispute

A 24-year-old woman has been charged with assault with a weapon after striking her partner with a 10-pound weight. Brockville police, received a complaint of loud noise around 2:00 p.m. on August 20th. The caller claimed to hear shouting from an apartment building on Kensington Parkway. Police identified this as a possible domestic disturbance and attended the scene.

Upon arriving at the apartment, officers located and identified the man and woman involved. Investigation revealed the female had assaulted her male partner by striking him with a 10-pound weight during an altercation. During the investigation, police arrested the female for assault with a weapon. She was taken into custody and was later released on conditions and with a future court date.

The woman's male partner did not suffer serious injuries and did not require medical attention.

With files by CFRA`s Connor Ray