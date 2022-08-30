Man threatening to kill himself arrested for domestic violence
Brockville Police received a call of a male in the area threatening to kill himself. The call came in on August 28th, 2022 around 10:30 p.m. Officers were able to acquire further information, revealing the man making the threat had a knife in hand.
Officers arrived on the scene at an address on Salisbury Avenue. They were able to take custody of the 25-year-old man with minimal difficulty. The knife was also found on the scene and was safely secured by police. Further investigation revealed that prior to the man threatening to take his own life, he was engaged in a domestic dispute with his female partner.
The female was also at the residence during the incident. It was discovered during the investigation that before the call was made to police, the man had physically assaulted the woman. Following the assault, the woman did not require medical attention. The male was arrested for domestic-related assault, and was held in custody for a bail hearing.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Two local CDSBEO Trustees not seeking re-electionTrustee for City of Cornwall and Glengarry County Ron Eamer and Trustee for the City of Brockville, Town of Smiths Falls, and Leeds County Paula Hart in the CDSBEO are not seeking re-election municipal vote.
-
Police asking to help identify person's of interest in downtown stabbingImages have been released of person's of interest in a summer stabbing that happened in downtown Kingston
-
Neighborly dispute leads to weapons charges laidA dispute between neighbors that started on social media escalates to intimidation and weapons charges being laid.
-
Commercial vehicle engulfed in flames after crashing through guard railDriver charged in serious collision after a commercial vehicle crashes through a guard rail on Highway 401 and catching fire.
-
OPP ask for potential dashcam footage of an assault on Highway 401Four people arrested and charged following an assault on Highway 401. Police ask for dashcam footage to clarify what took place during the incident
-
Fall Book Fair makes a return at the Symphony Warehouse in SeptemberFrom September 8th - 18th Kingston readers can enjoy a packed warehouse filled with used books at the return of the Fall Book Fair
-
School busses back on the roads might mean extra commuting timeWith some schools in the area starting back up on August 30th, drivers are reminded that school busses will be back on the roads and caution may be needed while travelling
-
Large item collection announced for mid-SeptemberGarbage too big for a typical pick-up can be kicked to the curb starting September 11th, as a large item collection has been scheduled for the week of September 12th - 16th.
-
Two 14-year old arrested driving a stolen car on Highway 17A traffic complaint leads to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the arrest of two 14-year-olds caught driving on Highway 17