Man threatening to kill himself arrested for domestic violence

Brockville Police received a call of a male in the area threatening to kill himself. The call came in on August 28th, 2022 around 10:30 p.m. Officers were able to acquire further information, revealing the man making the threat had a knife in hand.

Officers arrived on the scene at an address on Salisbury Avenue. They were able to take custody of the 25-year-old man with minimal difficulty. The knife was also found on the scene and was safely secured by police. Further investigation revealed that prior to the man threatening to take his own life, he was engaged in a domestic dispute with his female partner.

The female was also at the residence during the incident. It was discovered during the investigation that before the call was made to police, the man had physically assaulted the woman. Following the assault, the woman did not require medical attention. The male was arrested for domestic-related assault, and was held in custody for a bail hearing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray