Man wanted after two people injured in dispute

Two people were injured and one person is wanted following a dispute at a home in Deseronto, Ont.

Lenox and Addington County OPP say they were called to a home on St. George St. regarding a family dispute.

According to witnesses, an altercation took place between three people regarding an eviction from the home.

Police say during the altercation, one person assaulted the two others with a knife and a hammer, causing injuries to both, before leaving the scene.

Police say the accused is also believed to be behind an incident where a fire extinguisher was used to assault three people in a vehicle in Deseronto, Ont.

An arrest warant has been issued for 42-year-old Joseph Raymond James Badour for the following:

Aggravated Assault;

Assault with a weapon; and

Two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon, all contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada.

It is believed he may have access to a silver 2005 Dodge Dakota pickup truck with the Ontario license plate: BK95620.

Badour is described as a 42-year-old white male with a medium build. 6'1 and 180 lbs with short blonde hair and an unshaven face.

He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if seen. If observed, residents are urged to call 911 immediately.