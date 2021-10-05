Man wanted for robbery located in Brockville home
Brockville Police were able to locate a man wanted for a robbery after being called to a possible domestic incident on Saturday.
Police were called to a home in the north-end at around 2 a.m.
While at the home, officers were able to locate a 21-year-old man hiding in the home.
The man was arrested and held for a bail hearing.
No charges have been laid at this time in relation to the initial call for service.
