Man wanted for robbery located in Brockville home

Brockville Police were able to locate a man wanted for a robbery after being called to a possible domestic incident on Saturday.

Police were called to a home in the north-end at around 2 a.m.

While at the home, officers were able to locate a 21-year-old man hiding in the home.

The man was arrested and held for a bail hearing.

No charges have been laid at this time in relation to the initial call for service.