iHeartRadio
14°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Man wanted for robbery located in Brockville home

Brockville Police badge

Brockville Police were able to locate a man wanted for a robbery after being called to a possible domestic incident on Saturday. 

Police were called to a home in the north-end at around 2 a.m. 

While at the home, officers were able to locate a 21-year-old man hiding in the home. 

The man was arrested and held for a bail  hearing. 

No charges have been laid at this time in relation to the initial call for service. 

12

Check out the latest Songs