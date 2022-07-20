Man wanted in connection with B&E at CFB Kingston

The Kingston Military Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a person responsible for breaking into the Kingston Military Family Resource Centre, located at CFB Kingston in Kingston's east end.

On June 28, 2022, employees of the resource centre arrived at work to find many sections of the building in disarray. The suspect was observed through CCTV footage climbing the fenced in children's daycare area and forcibly breaking the door lock at the rear entrance the night before.

While inside, the subject stole two Asus laptops and the master key to the daycare centre and chapel before departing the location around 7:00 p.m.

The man is described as white or possibly Hispanic, approximately 5'10", 200lbs, with a stocky build and was either bald or balding.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Corporal Harrison Swinson of the Kingston Military Police at 613-541-5010 ext. 5676 or harrison.swinson@forces.gc.ca