Man wanted in connection with B&E at CFB Kingston
The Kingston Military Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a person responsible for breaking into the Kingston Military Family Resource Centre, located at CFB Kingston in Kingston's east end.
On June 28, 2022, employees of the resource centre arrived at work to find many sections of the building in disarray. The suspect was observed through CCTV footage climbing the fenced in children's daycare area and forcibly breaking the door lock at the rear entrance the night before.
While inside, the subject stole two Asus laptops and the master key to the daycare centre and chapel before departing the location around 7:00 p.m.
The man is described as white or possibly Hispanic, approximately 5'10", 200lbs, with a stocky build and was either bald or balding.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact Corporal Harrison Swinson of the Kingston Military Police at 613-541-5010 ext. 5676 or harrison.swinson@forces.gc.ca
-
New market wing cultural space at City Hall to re-openA visit to the Market Wing Cultural Space in city hall features exhibitions and programs that combine history and the arts, to highlight Kingston.
-
Work approved at water treatment plant in Beachburg, Ont.Work was approved at the water treatment plant in Beachburg, while high costs are forcing staff to look at options in Cobden.
-
PRH launches new Giving GardenThe Pembroke Regional Hospital is launching a brand new Giving Garden initiative, located on the ground floor of Tower B at PRH. The new Giving Garden will provide a unique way for donors to honour their loved one.
-
Heat warning for PembrokeThe City of Pembroke is issuing a heat warning extending to Friday, July 22, 2022.
-
St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival's history comes alive with new bookA new commemorative book - Such Stuff as Dreams are Made On - 20 Years of the St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival - is on sale now, with a special launch happening this Saturday, July 23rd at 4 p.m. at the Kinsmen Amphitheatre.
-
Leeds, Grenville and Lanark welcomes new Medical Officer of HealthThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is welcoming a new Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Linna Li, effective September 1, 2022.
-
KFPL seeking community feedback on proposed changes to branch hoursKingston Frontenac Public Library is seeking community feedback on purposed changes to Frontenac branch hours, and the draft facilities plan.
-
Seizure of contraband at Collins Bay InstitutionThe Correctional Service of Canada says a number of contraband and unauthorized items have been seized at Collins Bay Institution between the week of July 8 to 16, 2022.
-
KFL&A Public Health issues heat warning for South Frontenac, and surroundingKFL&A Public Health issues heat warning for South Frontenac, Plevna, Sharbot Lake, Sydenham, Tamworth, Bon Echo Park, and Denbigh.