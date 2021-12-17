Man wanted on domestic related charges

Kingston Police and members of the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad are looking to locate a man wanted on numerous domestic related charges.

Paul MacDonald is wanted on multiple domestic related charges of assault, possession of a weapon, uttering threat and theft.

Police had released details of the incident that MacDonald is alleged to have been involved in back on September 15.

It is unknown if he is currently in the Kingston area.

Investigators say they are aware of contacts in other areas of the province including Great Britain (Lindsay), Trenton and Perth.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact lead Detective Constable Brian Hanwell at 613-549-4660 ext. 6337 or via email at bhanwell@kingstonpolice.ca.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling the Kingston Police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.