Mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy at Pembroke Regional Hospital

The Pembroke Regional Hospital (PRH) has announced it's implementing a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy effective October 15th.

Under the new rules, everyone who works at the hospital will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by that day.

PRH says until that date, workers who have not been vaccinated will receive an education session on COVID-19 vaccines and will be subject to regular testing.

In a release, President and CEO of the hospital, Pierre Noel, says the decision to implement the policy was not an easy choice but was the right thing to do.

"Patients and caregivers shouldn't have to worry about the vaccination status of the people around them when they access our care." Noel said. "Our health care team also should not have to worry about this as they do their work. It is part of our commitment to each other and the people we serve in our community."