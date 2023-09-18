Mandatory masking requirements reinstated at Pembroke Regional Hospital

Effective Monday, September 18th, in alignment with regional hospitals and based on the current risk level in the community for COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses, the Pembroke Regional Hospital has announced that they are reinstating mandatory masking in some areas of the hospital.

"While our organizational indicators for COVID-19 have not yet shown a drastic increase, the Renfrew County and District Health Unit has reported that COVID-19 activity within the community has been trending upward," said PRH President and CEO Sabine Mersmann.

"As a result, in order to protect the health of some of our most vulnerable residents, medical-grade masks will once again be required in all patient care areas and waiting rooms and in the coming weeks, we will carefully monitor the situation and adjust our policy as needed," she said.

To facilitate this change which applies to patients, visitors, staff, physicians and volunteers, the hospital says that signage will be updated and masking stations will once again be set up at the entrance to each clinical area in addition to the existing masking and hand washing stations at all hospital entrances.

PRH says masks will remain optional but recommended in hallways, elevators, administrative spaces, meeting rooms and public areas like the Mural Café, the Sunshine Gift Shop and the cafeteria.

Additionally, visitors are asked to self-screen upon arrival at the hospital and stay home if unwell.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray