RCMP say Manitoba homicide suspect arrested in Ontario

RCMP say a man wanted for a homicide in Manitoba has been arrested near Belleville, Ont.

A statement from the RCMP says Eric Wildman was taken into custody early today by the Ontario Provincial Police.

The 34-year-old is a suspect in the homicide of a neighbour, 40-year-old Clifford Joseph.

Joseph has been missing since June 7, when he was last leaving his home in St. Clements, north of Winnipeg.

RCMP later found his truck abandoned in a rural area and investigators have said there is evidence he was the victim of a homicide.

Mounties had warned that Wildman could have clothing and gear resembling that used by police.