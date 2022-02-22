iHeartRadio
Manslaughter charge after fatality involving a motor vehicle

Ontario Provincial Police vehicle.

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a man with manslaughter after a fatality involving a motor vehicle. 

OPP responded to the death at Renfrew Victoria Hospital just before 12 a.m. on Saturday. 

Police say an investigation determined that the victim was struck while outside a vehicle on Highway 17 in Horton Township. 

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Jordana Yakabuskie of Petawawa. 

27-year-old Cole Allard of Petawawa has been charged with manslaughter and dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death. 

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Pembroke court today. 

