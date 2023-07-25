Maple View Landings receives $100K donation from Simpson Masonic Lodge

The fundraising thermometer continues to rise for the Maple View Landings Redevelopment Project’s Fundraising Campaign. Another $100,000 was added to the tally with a gift to the new long-term care home from Simpson Masonic Lodge No. 157 of Newboro.

Members of the Lodge joined members of the Maple View Landings Redevelopment Project’s Fundraising Committee for the cheque presentation. This donation secures the naming rights for the secure garden and shelters at the new facility.

"The members of Simpson Lodge are delighted to make this donation to aid in the housing of and caring for aging members of our community," said Paul Thompson, Simpson Lodge's brother. "It is a fine use of some of the equity which resulted from the sale of the Newboro Masonic Hall to exercise one of the sacred tenets of Masonry, caring for our aging population."

The redevelopment project is the largest capital construction project in the history of the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville at a cost of over $80,000,000. Construction of the new three-story, six-wing building is now underway and will replace the existing 60-bed Maple View Lodge facility, which will be repurposed.

"This project is critical to ensuring that residents of the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville have access to affordable long-term care in a municipally-operated home where they will receive quality care in a world-class facility", Warden Peckford said. "It speaks volumes about the hearts and generosity of residents, businesses and community groups across the Counties, with all of the support this project continues to receive."

Simpson Masonic Lodge was formed in 1867 and in 1955 the brethren of the Lodge purchased and refurbished the former Presbyterian Church at 26 Drummond Street, Newboro. Members met at this location until, due to declining membership and age of the members, it was sold in October 2021. The Lodge now holds its meetings at the Masonic Hall in Philipsville.

Representatives say that over its years in Newboro, Simpson Masonic Lodge was a strong and contributing member of the community, quietly going about its good work and assisting worthy causes, including Rideau District High School through funding scholarships for graduates.

"We are extremely grateful to Simpson Masonic Lodge No. 157 for this very generous contribution to our fundraising campaign," said Doug Struthers, Chairman of the Fundraising Committee. "The contribution will be directed to the purchase of all of the extra amenities that will enhance the lives of the residents and make the facility truly a home."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray