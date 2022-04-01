Maple Weekend returns to the Ottawa Valley

The Ontario Maple Syrup Producers' Association has announced that its annual Maple Weekend event is returning this weekend.

"We’re thrilled to welcome visitors to sugarbushes again this year," said Leann Thompson, Chair of the OMSPA Maple Weekend working group in a press release. "After two years of COVID restrictions we are all eager to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather and celebrate the maple syrup season in a safe and COVID-friendly way."

The Maple Weekend is a free, two-day, family-friendly event that "celebrates Ontario’s maple heritage at participating sugarbushes across the province."

Visitors at participating sugarbushes get to experience maple syrup season during the weekend. Experiences differ based on location, but most often include taffy on snow, pancake breakfasts, sugar making demonstrations, outdoor activities, and chatting one-on-one with the maple syrup producers.

"Each year, many residents of Ontario look forward to their annual family trip to the sugarbush and the chance to buy fresh maple syrup and celebrate the advent of spring," Thompson says in the release. "On April 2 and 3, you can visit a new sugarbush, or head to an old favourite. You can stop at one location, or visit a few in one day, or over the weekend, it’s all up to you!"

More than 60 producers will take part in the weekend, including in the Ottawa Valley.

Maple Weekend runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. A full list of maple syrup producers as well more details about specials and activities for vistorys can be found by heading to www.mapleweekend.ca.