The Upper Ottawa Valley Heritage Centre says they are happy to present a performance from Marc Audet. The local singer and songwriter will give a two-hour concert on January 27th, 2023. The Centre encourages people to come to join in on an evening of stories and music about the heritage and culture of the Ottawa Valley amidst their collection of artifacts and exhibits.

Marc Audet will be performing his "Forgotten Memories of the Ottawa Valley" which is a collection of songs and stories that reflect on the rich history of this area, such as early river travel, logging, farming, and rural life. The Canadian folk musician is from the Ottawa Valley with a keen interest in history, a love of music and a particular love of songwriting, performing, and storytelling. His interest in local history originated from discovering and exploring the ruins of old settlements and features left along the rivers and in the forests of the Ottawa Valley.

Tickets for the show are $15.00 and will be available for purchase at the museum (1032 Pembroke St. E). Payments can be made with cash, credit, debit, or e-transfer to admin@champlaintrailmuseum.com. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and refreshments will be available. For more information, those interested can phone 613-735-0517.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray