Marijuana, cocaine, and shatter seized at Collins Bay Institution

File photo of Collins Bay Institution. (Canadian Press)

Correctional Services Canada seized contraband and unauthorized items at the Collins Bay Institution. 

CSC says on December 20th, they seized 456 grams of tobacco, 783 grams of marijuana and 118.5 grams of shatter.

Correctional Services say the items were seized at the perimeter of the buildig thanks to "vigilant staff members."
 

