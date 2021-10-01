Mark Noonan named new Brockville Chief of Police
The Brockville Police Services Board has announced that it has appointed Mark Noonan as Brockville's Chief of Police effective October 4.
Noonan takes over for Scott Fraser, who is leaving to become Deputy Chief of Kingston Police.
Fraser will leave his role effective October 3.
Accordig to a release, Noonan has spent his entire career with the Brockville Police Service, starting his career in 1992.
He was promoted to Deputy Chief in February, 2018, looking over day to day operation, training, clerical and technical services, and emergency planning.
