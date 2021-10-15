iHeartRadio
Mary St. Bridge closed to traffic Monday

The Mary St. bridge will be closed to traffic starting on Monday to help facilitate work on the bridge. 

Mary St. between Mackay St. and Church St. will be closed to traffic between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. 

The public is encouraged to use alternate routes. 

