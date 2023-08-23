Mary Street reopens after asphalt resurfacing in Pembroke, Ont.
The City of Pembroke is letting local drivers know that the asphalt resurfacing works on Mary Street between Moffat Street and James Street has been completed and the road is now open for all through traffic per normal. Line painting has yet to be completed but the city says that is being scheduled for later this season.
This reopening to traffic hopes to provide for an alternate route for east-west cross-City traffic, while the road rehabilitation works on Pembroke Street West Phase 4 continues.
The City of Pembroke asks that drivers always respect the posted construction signage. Additionally, delays can be expected within detour routes.
Residents are also reminded that the businesses within the construction and detour zones remain open for business.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
OVWRC details proper procedure for large item collection in communityThe Town of Petawawa, City of Pembroke and Township of Laurentian Valley will soon be getting a large item collection. The Ottawa Valley Waste Recovery Centre details proper item procedures, as well as what is accepted and what will not be picked up at the curb.
OPP investigate items taken from parked cars in Madawaska Valley Twp.Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe are investigating two separate incidents of thefts from parked vehicles in Madawaska Valley Township. One car was parked on Bay Street, while the second was broken into on Kelly Street.
Brockville Police arrest man attempting to smash car window with hammerA 24-year-old man is facing weapons and mischief charges after Brockville Police responded to a report of a man in the area of King Street West and Kincaid Street attempting to smash a car window with a hammer.
"Touch a Truck" event free at St. Lawrence CampusOn Friday, August 25th at the St. Lawrence College campus the Children’s Service Department of the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville is hosting a free TOUCH A TRUCK event and BBQ from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Health Unit gives tips to avoid mosquito-borne viruses while enjoying the outdoorsMosquito-borne viruses such as West Nile virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis are spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. To protect from these viruses, the local Health Unit offers preventative measures.
KHSC reduces weekend hours at Hotel Dieu Hospital Urgent Care CentreThe Hotel Dieu Hospital is reducing its weekend operating hours starting Saturday, August 26th. On Saturdays and Sundays, the Urgent Care Centre will now operate from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. so they can properly staff the Kingston General Hospital site.
Kingston Police investigate cash box stolen from ATM at local hospitalTwo unknown individuals are trying to be identified by Kingston Police Services after the theft of a cash box from an ATM at a local hospital. Police say the ATM was unlocked and empty at the time.
Back-to-school safety tips from L&A OPPWith the return to the classroom fast approaching, OPP in Lennox and Addington is launching a safety campaign to get drivers back to being student and school-aware on local roadways.
Fentanyl seized as OPP investigate impaired driver in Pembroke, Ont.A 46-year-old from Golden Lake is facing impaired driving charges, and after OPP searched the vehicle officers located suspected fentanyl, resulting in additional charges of drug trafficking for the driver and the other person in the vehicle a 36-year-old from Pembroke.