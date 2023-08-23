Mary Street reopens after asphalt resurfacing in Pembroke, Ont.

The City of Pembroke is letting local drivers know that the asphalt resurfacing works on Mary Street between Moffat Street and James Street has been completed and the road is now open for all through traffic per normal. Line painting has yet to be completed but the city says that is being scheduled for later this season.

This reopening to traffic hopes to provide for an alternate route for east-west cross-City traffic, while the road rehabilitation works on Pembroke Street West Phase 4 continues.

The City of Pembroke asks that drivers always respect the posted construction signage. Additionally, delays can be expected within detour routes.

Residents are also reminded that the businesses within the construction and detour zones remain open for business.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray