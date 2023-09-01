Masonic Association boosts mental health initiatives with $12,000 donation

The Masonic Association of Frontenac District has continued its long-standing relationship supporting health care in the Kingston area with a financial boost for mental health programs.

The Masons have put Mental Health at Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) in their sights as one of their major fundraising campaigns this year. In January, the Masons made a $12,000 donation to help fund renovations to the Burr 4 Mental Health Inpatient Unit to help better accommodate dementia patients.

At that time they shared that they planned to continue their fundraising efforts over the winter, and the results have been significant. An additional $20,000 has been generated over the ensuing months, bringing the total donation to $32,000.

"We were trying to find a district project that we could really get behind and that would really resonate with our membership. And this certainly fit the bill and then some," says Ian Troyer, past District Deputy Grand Master, Masonic Association of Frontenac District. "About a month ago or so, we realized, look at everything that we've raised, through what I call guerilla tactics, pancake breakfasts, and our night of music and individual donations. We also have some members here who gave significant donations personally."

"There was a real pent up demand and desire to give and be charitable, and without very much direction. And we were able to give some direction."

This gift from the Masonic Association of Frontenac District further builds on a strong history of supporting health care in our region. The Masons have previously funded renovations to the Kids Inclusive treatment kitchen, and the Cardiac Rehabilitation Centre.

"This blows us away," says Janet Obre, Nurse Practitioner, Mental Health, KHSC. "When you come into hospital, especially when you're affected by dementia, it's really challenging when you have a hard time understanding where you are."

"It'll improve quality of life. I have to say it's very, very touching and it'll change a lot of people's lives."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray