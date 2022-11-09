Master Corporal from Petawawa attending National War Memorial on Remembrance Day
Each year, six Canadian Armed Forces members and one RCMP officer are selected to stand vigil at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Remembrance Day. This initiative is part of the annual Remembrance Day Sentry Program.
This year, one of the sentries selected, Master Corporal Vernon Taylor, calls Petawawa home. Master Corporal Taylor was born in Kitchener, Ont., and grew up in Hamilton, Ont. After attaining a diploma in Police Foundations, along with a Certificate in Advanced Investigations at Seneca College in Toronto, he joined the Canadian Armed Forces in 2009.
After joining the Canadian Armed Forces as a combat engineer, he was posted to two Combat Engineer Regiments in Petawawa, Ont. In 2013, he joined the Canadian Special Operations Regiment and completed multiple operational deployments. He was recognized with two Task Force Commander's Commendations on a deployed operation.
Master Corporal Taylor will be in attendance in the Nation's Capital for the 2022 Remembrance Day ceremony on November 11th.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
