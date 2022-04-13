Matt Brash makes MLB debut on Tuesday

A 23-year-old pitcher from Kingston, Ont made his Major League Baseball debut on Tuesday.

Matt Brash was the starting pitcher for the Seattle Mariners Tuesday afternoon. The team took on the Chicago White Sox.

He's the first player from Kingston, Ont to make it to the major leagues.

The city proclaimed the day 'Matt Brash Day" in his honour.

Reid and Ben: The @Mariners/@WhiteSox game is underway! Matt Brash officially becomes the 1st Kingstonian to play in a #MLB game.#ICYMI After we called a pile of @CityOfKingston councillors, @MayorPaterson agreed to declare today....Matt Brash Day! #ygk pic.twitter.com/zHiI7ZBWHC — Kingston’s MOVE 98.3 (@Move983) April 12, 2022

Mayor Bryan Patterson says the city is rooting is for him.

"I'm a big baseball fan, lots of us here in Kingston are, so to be able to celebrate an amazing accomplishment for a Kingstonian here I think is great." Patterson tells CTV News Ottawa.

Brash ended up going over five innings pitched with six strikeouts. Brash used a sweeping knuckle-curve and a fastball clocked as high as 99.2 mph.

He threw 51 knuck-curves, 30 fastballs and four changeups.

The Mariners ended up falling to the White Sox, 3-2.

With files from the Associated Press.