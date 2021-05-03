May 8th Environmental Day cancelled

Environmental Day set for May 8th has been cancelled.

The Ottawa Valley Waste Recovery Centre announced the cancellation Friday, citing the current province-wide stay-at-home order.

“We want the Community to continue to adhere to the current health and safety measures required by the local Health Unit and Provincial Government.” said General Manager of the Ottawa Valley Waste Recovery Centre, Sue McCrae, in a press release. “At a temporary drop-off site, like those used for the Environmental Day, it would be harder to practice proper physical distancing measures for the safety of our staff and customers. We are better equipped to provide those safety measures at our permanent depot at the Waste Recovery Centre.”

The centre says the status of the June and August environmental days are still up in the air, and will be decided closer to those dates.

The events allow residents to drop off hazardous and electronic waste at different locations within the community.

The centre remains open at the Centre’s Hazardous Waste Depot at 1076 Woito Station Rd.