Mayor Mike LeMay announces Indigenous Hub at Pembroke Mall

A release made by Pembroke Mayor Mike LeMay reflects back on the eventful summer months in Pembroke and looks ahead to what is to come in the fall. Mayor LeMay also takes the opportunity to announce a new initiative in the Pembroke mall.

LeMay looks back at the many local activities that took place in Pembroke over the summer months. Some make a return after years away due to the pandemic, and some making debuts encouraging family fun. LeMay specifically took the chance to highlight; Culture Fest, the Pembroke Public Library’s Multicultural Festival, Water and Dirt Festival, the Upper Ottawa River Race, SXS Roll Forever Skateboard Competition, and the Youth Try-It Day End of Summer Bash to showcase local sports and activity clubs, the Church Street Party, as well as Waterfront Live, several Movie Nights in the Park, Yoga in the Park, and trivia fundraisers. He continues to thank organizers, volunteers, and participants who made these events possible and offered fun and unique experiences to Pembroke's residents and visitors.

Looking ahead to September, Mayor LeMay emphasizes that it is a month of reflection. Specifically bringing attention to September 30th which is the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. The day honors Indigenous children who never returned home and Survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities. LeMay encourages everyone to wear orange on this day to commemorate the painful history and ongoing impact of the residential school system.

Mayor LeMay also takes the opportunity to share the announcement of the Indigenous Hub led by the Circle of Turtle Lodge which has opened in the Pembroke Mall. The Hub offers cultural awareness training for the public and cultural reclamation for Indigenous people. LeMay hopes local businesses will reach out for training opportunities and local Indigenous people will use the space as a place to gather, learn, and practice their culture.

Mayor LeMay will not be seeking re-election in the coming municipal election. He encourages everyone to vote if they are eligible. Electronic voting beings on October 14th, while the in-person vote takes place on October 24th.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray