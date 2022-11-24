Mayor of North Grenville Nancy Peckford selected as County Warden

Leeds and Grenville Counties Councillors have unanimously appointed Nancy Peckford, Mayor of the Municipality of North Grenville, as the Warden for the 2023-2024 term. Outgoing Warden Roger Haley passed the Chain of Office to Warden Peckford in a ceremony attended by all heads of the council from throughout Leeds and Grenville on November 23rd, 2022.

"Going into 2023, we as a Counties Council have some major challenges ahead and we must confront them head on - from housing to inflation, to health care and long-term care," Warden Peckford said in her opening address.

"We also have major capital investment for a variety of County roads, the health of our Paramedic Service and first responders, community safety and well-being, the modernization of services, environmental and climate change considerations and beyond," she said.

"I give you my commitment today that I will bring my absolute best to the table as your Warden and will work to create the conditions for robust and respectful dialogue, deliberation and decision-making where we can be thoughtful, brave, and on occasion, bold," the new Warden said.

Outgoing Warden Haley, who is also Mayor of Front of Yonge Township, thanked his Counties Council colleagues, both past and present, and staff for their support during his tenure in the Warden’s chair.

"It’s definitely been an honour to serve as Warden these past two years, and it’s been a great learning experience," he said, adding he has confidence in the new Warden, Counties Council and staff to face the challenges ahead.

The new Warden Peckford was first elected to municipal office in 2018 as Mayor of the Municipality of North Grenville and was recently re-elected to that position. Warden Peckford spend 20 years in the role of Executive Director of three different federally incorporated non-profit advocacy organizationsadvocating on behalf of youth and women. Warden Peckford was the Chair of the Housing Affordability Task Force at the Counties and is passionate about affordable housing and improving the quality of life for families and seniors.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray