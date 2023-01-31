Medals revealed for Renfrew County 2023 Ontario Winter Games

Medal winners at the Renfrew County 2023 Ontario Winter Games will be going home with a little piece of Renfrew County. The Games medals were inspired by the forestry industry, which is a key part of the heritage of Renfrew County and a major player in the local economy.

"We are really pleased with the medals, which were handcrafted by an independent jeweller and are inspired by the forests of our region while reinforcing the important values of the Games," said Cindy Burwell, Games Manager.

The medals were designed by Erin Mask, a graphic artist from Madawaska Valley, with the Ontario Winter Games logo and coniferous trees, indigenous to the Renfrew area, on the front of the medals and the County of Renfrew logo and the Games' Values on the back. The medals were fabricated by a small Ontario jeweller, Personal Illusion Jewelers.

"I would say that the clean, simple image of the trees on the front of the medal represents, to me, the best our area has to offer - industry, space, beauty and abundant opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors," said Mask. "We are privileged to live here."

"I hope the medals remind the visiting athletes of their great accomplishments here in Renfrew County surrounded by vast beauty and opportunities that will draw them back to visit often," added Mask. "I am thankful for the opportunity to contribute to this great event!"

The designers say that the medal ribbon colours also have special meanings. On the gold medal is red representing "inspiration" as well as Team Ontario's official colour, the silver medal ribbon is green, which represents "opportunity" and the blue ribbon for the bronze medal symbolizes "community".

