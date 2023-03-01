Medical Officer of Health appointed in Renfrew County

The Board of Health for Renfrew County and District Health Unit (RCDHU) says they are very pleased to announce that Dr. Jason Morgenstern, MD MPH FRCPC, has been appointed as permanent, full-time Medical Officer of Health for Renfrew County and District Health Unit, effective April 3rd, 2023.

The County explains that Dr. Morgenstern is a well-qualified and committed public health physician who grew up in Renfrew County. Currently works with Halton Region Public Health, Dr. Morgenstern's portfolio includes health protection, disease surveillance, and emergency preparedness. His university training includes a Bachelor of Science from the University of Guelph, an MD from Western University in London, a Master of Public Health from McMaster University, and medical residency training at McMaster University. He is also a public health and preventive medicine specialist and a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada. Additionally, Dr. Morgenstern has published in peer-reviewed scientific journals and presented at conferences, focusing on artificial intelligence in public health practice.

"The Board believes that Dr. Morgenstern will provide excellent public health leadership to our organization, our Health and Social Service partners and the residents of Renfrew County and District. We are delighted to welcome him back to Renfrew County and District as our new Medical Officer of Health," states Ann Aikens, Chair of the Board of Health.

"I am very enthusiastic about the opportunity to return to Renfrew County and District to serve the community as Medical Officer of Health," states Dr. Jason Morgenstern.

