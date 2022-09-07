Meet the Candidates Breakfasts across Upper Ottawa Valley ahead of Municipal Election

Ahead of the Municipal Election, the Upper Ottawa Valley Chamber of Commerce is hitting the road to host breakfast events across the region. The social events will take place in restaurants from Cobden to Bonnechere, Deep River to Laurentian Valley, and many areas between. The restaurants will open their doors, hosting hearty breakfasts and giving the opportunity to members of the public to discuss what matters most to them when selecting council members.

"They say that 'all politics is local'," reminds Kelly Hollihan, Executive Director of the Upper Ottawa Valley Chamber of Commerce, because voters are strongly influenced by the political decisions that most impact their everyday lives. "These candidates are your civic-minded neighbors and friends with ideas they want to share with you. So, let's hear from them and then make an informed choice when it's time to vote."

The Chamber of Commerce looks to be the voice of the business community, making efforts to open dialog with decision-makers in local, regional, provincial, and federal politics. All with the well-being of the communities and commercial activities of the Upper Ottawa Valley in mind.

A complete list of the Meet the Candidates breakfast events can be found at upperottawavalleychamber.com where tickets can be purchased in advance for twenty-two dollars each. They will also be sold at the door for twenty-five dollars.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

