Meet the Candidates Breakfasts held across the Ottawa Valley ahead of Municipal Elections

The Upper Ottawa Valley Chamber of Commerce is hitting the road this election season to host breakfast social events across the region for the municipal elections. Restaurants from Cobden to Bonnechere, Deep River to Laurentian Valley, and parts in between will open their doors for a hearty breakfast and for the public to discuss what matters most to them when selecting council members.

"They say that 'all politics is local'," reminds Kelly Hollihan, Executive Director of the Upper Ottawa Valley Chamber of Commerce, because voters are strongly influenced by the political decisions that most impact their everyday lives. "These candidates are your civic-minded neighbours and friends with ideas they want to share with you. So, let's hear from them and then make an informed choice when it's time to vote."

The Chamber of Commerce says they are redoubling their efforts to open dialogue with the decision-makers in local, regional, provincial, and federal politics about the economic well-being of the Upper Ottawa Valley, its communities and commercial activities. These breakfasts to meet the candidates will be the second time this year that the chamber plays a role in connecting the business community to the candidates for office after facilitating a videoconference debate and cocktail party for the provincial election last spring.

Looking forward to 2023, the chamber will be introducing a Policy and Advocacy Council for member business leaders and owners to work together with one voice for a prosperous local economy.

A complete list of the Meet the Candidates breakfast events can be found at upperottawavalleychamber.com where tickets can be purchased in advance for twenty-two dollars each. They will also be sold at the door for twenty-five dollars.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray