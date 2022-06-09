Mega RIDE program held in Petawawa

A Mega RIDE program was held in Petawawa last Friday.

The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police partnered with the Petawawa Police Services Board and the Garrison Petawawa Military Police to host the program.

Around 600 vehicles were checked.

All drivers were found to be in compliance with impaired driving laws.

Gifts were provided to sober drivers by members of the PPSB and community volunteers.

Macdougall Insurance was a sponsor for the event.