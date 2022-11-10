Members on Lanark, Leeds, and Grenville Addiction and Mental Health Board

Three community activists have been named as the newest volunteer Board members at Lanark Leeds and Grenville Addiction and Mental Health. The board is welcoming Yvonne Latta, Michael O’Shaughnessy and David Weger as they bring their skills to the table.

Yvonne Latta spent 26 years with the Correctional Service of Canada, starting as a parole officer and serving as Warden at two federal penitentiaries. She also brought invaluable human resources and strategic planning expertise in senior positions at Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and Transport Canada. Yvonne is now an Executive Coach, helping to develop the next generation of leaders.

Before joining the board Yvonne saw an ad in the local paper about the LLGAMH Board and decided she wanted to learn more "I moved to Kemptville seven years ago and I hadn’t heard of the agency before. During my career, I’ve gained a lot of experience in mental health and addiction support, and I hope I can share that with the team."

The second member recently welcomed is Michael O’Shaughnessy who is very familiar with LLGAMH. He served on the Board for four years and says he is happy to be back "It’s an excellent agency and I think we can do even more."

Mike is a criminal defence lawyer in Brockville and says he sees the need for local support for those with mental health and addiction challenges. "I was involved in creating the Mental Health Court and Clinic, supported by LLGAMH," he explains "It’s an example of providing excellent support and we’ve had some great successes."

Finally, David Weger, a retired Canadian Armed Forces executive-level leader and governance consultant with over 32 years of progressive experience in the health services sector joins the board. David has lived and worked around the world and says he is happy to now call Leeds and Grenville home. "I'm excited to bring together my governance experience and my desire to contribute to our community. Good governance strengthens accountability and enables an organization to meet the needs of its clients well into the future."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray