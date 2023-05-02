Memorial Centre Farmers' Market returns outside for Spring season

Organizers from the Memorial Centre Farmers' Market have announced the opening of its Spring season. After operating online for the winter season, the market is once again ready to welcome the community and provide fresh produce, artisanal goods, and locally sourced products.

The Memorial Centre Famers' Market is located at 303 York Street and can be found outside in front of the Memorial Centre. The market will run every Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

"We are so excited to be returning outside as of May 7th and we cannot wait to get back outside on the lawn outside of the Memorial Centre and connect face-to-face with you, our wonderful market customers," said manager of operations Emma Barken. "Our vendors are eager to share their products with the community and we look forward to bringing together farmers, artisans, and customers in a vibrant and welcoming environment."

The market features a variety of vendors selling everything from fresh fruits and vegetables to handmade crafts and baked goods and is known as a beloved community gathering place. The market has been serving the Kingston area for 11 years with a wide variety of vendors and products.

For more information about the Memorial Centre Farmers' Market, please visit https://www.memorialcentrefarmersmarket.ca/

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray