Memorial Centre Farmers' Market returns outside for Spring season
Organizers from the Memorial Centre Farmers' Market have announced the opening of its Spring season. After operating online for the winter season, the market is once again ready to welcome the community and provide fresh produce, artisanal goods, and locally sourced products.
The Memorial Centre Famers' Market is located at 303 York Street and can be found outside in front of the Memorial Centre. The market will run every Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
"We are so excited to be returning outside as of May 7th and we cannot wait to get back outside on the lawn outside of the Memorial Centre and connect face-to-face with you, our wonderful market customers," said manager of operations Emma Barken. "Our vendors are eager to share their products with the community and we look forward to bringing together farmers, artisans, and customers in a vibrant and welcoming environment."
The market features a variety of vendors selling everything from fresh fruits and vegetables to handmade crafts and baked goods and is known as a beloved community gathering place. The market has been serving the Kingston area for 11 years with a wide variety of vendors and products.
For more information about the Memorial Centre Farmers' Market, please visit https://www.memorialcentrefarmersmarket.ca/
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Man faces 19 charges after threatening people while armed driving ATVA 44-year-old man is facing 19 criminal and weapons charges after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of someone driving an ATV while armed with a firearm that was threatening people.
-
Pembroke Regional Hospital receives donation following Spring fashion showA cheque for $28,000 was presented to the Pembroke Regional Hospital from the hospital Auxiliary from the "Unleash Your Spring Fashionista" Fashion Show. The donation is one of the final payments towards a $500,000 commitment supporting the Hospital's inpatient Surgical unit.
-
11 charges laid in renovation fraud investigation in Brockville, Ont.A local man is facing 11 counts of fraud after Brockville Police responded to numerous complaints about a local Windows, Doors, and Renovations Company. Substantial down payments were made for work that was either partially completed or not completed at all.
-
Stay cool in the heat with tips for National Summer Safety WeekCanada's Safety Council is giving tips to stay cool and swim safely during National Summer Safety Week. With hot temperatures on the way, the Safety Council is encouraging people to learn safety tips to keep safe during the summer months.
-
Flood Watch issued for Cataraqui Watershed and Gananoque River SystemDue to the excessive amount of rainfall in recent days, Cataraqui Conservation has issued a Flood Watch today for the Cataraqui Watershed and Gananoque River System. No widespread flooding is expected but there will likely be flooding in low-lying areas.
-
Three people arrested as OPP seize drugs and firearms in Deseronto, Ont.Cocaine and firearms among items seized when OPP executed a search warrant on Thomas Street in Deseronto, Ontario. Police say three people have been arrested and charged following the search warrant, all three are from Deseronto.
-
Renfrew County first responders help community members after large fireRenfrew Ontario Provincial Police, Arnprior Fire Department, and County of Renfrew Paramedics Service responded to a large fire on Russell Street North in the Town of Arnprior. Residents and animals were quickly evacuated.
-
18-year-old charged firing pellet gun into school busses in Mississippi MillsOntario Provincial Police have arrested and charged an 18-year-old from the Municipality of Mississippi Mills after windows from two school buses were damaged, being shot at with a pellet gun. Students on board were from Naismith Memorial Public School, no injuries were reported in the incident.
-
Death investigation in Upper Ottawa ValleyOntario Provincial Police in the Upper Ottawa Valley are investigating after a Laurentian Valley Township resident located a body inside a structure. OPP says foul play is not suspected and there is no concern for public safety at this time.