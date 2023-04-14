Mental health benefits seen from equine therapy through PRH

Eight clients of the Pembroke Regional Hospital's Assertive Community Treatment Team (ACTT) left their psychiatrist's office with a prescription for Equine Assisted Learning at the Pembroke Regional Hospital.

For a total of 14 weeks in 2022, as part of a special pilot program, these individuals came together from all corners of Renfrew County to receive hands-on experiential learning through horse-to-human interaction and non-verbal communication.

"The goals were simple," explained Kristy Melcher, Concurrent Disorders Specialist with the ACT Team and lead for the pilot project. "We wanted to build a program that would address issues around isolation not only brought on by the recent challenges of the pandemic, but also common among those who experience severe and persistent mental illness."

She added that "by facing new challenges and building new skills through Dialectical Behavioural Therapy (DBT), it was hoped that participants would build friendships and strengthen their self-esteem. To accomplish this, the ACT Team partnered with Greener Pastures Equine Programs which is hosted at Forbes Stables on B-Line Road in Pembroke and worked with Sydney Sheppard, PRH's own DBT Therapist, to tailor the program specifically to the unique needs of the ACT Team clients."

The hospital explains that DBT therapy is a type of talk therapy (psychotherapy) that is specially adapted for people who experience emotions very intensely. Its aim is to introduce effective and practical skills which people can use when they are distressed. These skills are meant to replace other unhealthy and negative behaviours.

Those in the program participated in weekly 90 minutes sessions which began with a "check-in" process where staff and clients gathered around a fire pit to connect in a non-clinical setting. This often led to camaraderie, peer support interaction, and laughter, after which Ms. Sheppard shared the DBT skill of the day.

Participants were then partnered with one of the carefully selected horses and were invited to groom them in an effort to build a calm connection with the animal.

Each weekly session introduced a new and unique experience at the stable and including obstacle courses for the horses, therapeutic painting to illustrate a personal story using the horse as a canvas, the introduction of personal music anthems to ride to, and visits with the herd in their natural surroundings out in the pasture.

Mental Health Services Director Mireille Delorme said that given the positive outcome of the pilot project, it is hoped that the project will receive funding to continue and expand. "It would be a great thing if we can offer opportunities for the group to reconnect on a regular basis and explore other ways in which to incorporate this type of therapy into our clients' recovery journeys," Ms. Delorme said.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray