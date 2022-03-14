Mermaid March Madness at the Aquatarium

Looking for some March Break fun? Brockville's Aquatarium is announcing the first ever Mermaid March Madness!

All this week, residents are invited to attend The Aquatrium's Mermaid March Break, which will bring a magical and out of this world experience to everyone. The event features two mermaids, Ocean Mermaid Paige, and Freshwater Mermaid Jacy, swimming with fish friends such as Carp, Common Shiner, and more. Visitors will be able to engage with the mermaids and hear about their heart warming 'tail' of life in the water.

While the VIP Mermaid Experience is sold out, general admission is not. The Aquatarium says GA ticket holders can still see the mermaids all day long. Ticket times are limited, and many have sold out, so the AQ encourages guests to book their tickets online for an easier experience.

Here is what you can expect: mermaid free swim shows and interactions with the mermaids that take place throughout the day. The event features mermaid-themed activities, games, and 'mer-chandise!'

The Aquatarium is known for our hands-on interactive exhibits and many fish and animal friends native to the St. Lawrence River. This event is made possible through a partnership grant by the Ontario Ministry of History, Sport Tourismand Culture.

General admission tickets can be purchased online at https://aquatarium.ca/mermaids/